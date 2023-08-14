Cypher Leak– facing reality

Let us suppose for a minute that Donald Lu said what has been reported in the media. Let us suppose that the US was really annoyed at the former PM’s visit to Moscow on the day a European country was Ukrained. Let us also presume that the US was hell bent upon changing the regime in Islamabad. Let us now ask a few questions to see if this set of suppositions makes any sense.

First: Is it possible that an informal conversation between two officials of two countries could bring about such a monumental shift as a regime change? Wouldn’t there be ‘other’ stakeholders involved in executing the plan? Who were those accomplices? Why did they tow the American line and what did they get out of this deal?

Second: If the US had planned to oust the Pakistani PM, would they disclose it before it happens and that too, to the Pakistani Envoy….in the presence of a few other officials of the Embassy?

Third: The most important part of any cypher message is the concluding paragraph/s i.e., the Ambassador’s assessment. Any reaction considered appropriate would invariably depend on the assessment and recommendation of the Ambassador. The proposed action was a simple suggestion of making a demarch to the Head of American Mission based in Islamabad. Hence, it is not difficult to conclude that the follow-up actions taken by Islamabad were independent of the Ambassador’s recommendation. Making demarches is a routine matter. Nothing earthshaking. Ordinarily, the CDA a.i. of the US Embassy should have been called in the Foreign Office and after listening to their version of the cypher message, politely conveyed Islamabad’s displeasure at what its Envoy had heard from Donald Lu. End of story. Just see, how some simple and routine communication, recommending a routine action, was used, or misused by exercising one’s own discretion. The question is: Why wasn’t a routine matter dealt with accordingly?

Fourth: As an NCM was launched in the National Assembly and succeeded too, the contents of the cypher message or the perceived threat cum warning seem plausible. Really? Imagine the scene….!! Day one: Two officials of Pakistan and the US meet and have an informal discussion. Day two: A No Confidence Move sails through the National Assembly of Pakistan. Day three: The Pakistani PM is removed, and a coalition government is placed in Islamabad. The End. Conspiracy theories aside, the sequence of events looks too simplistic to believe. Imagine another scene...!! Furious over India’s neutral stand on Russia’s ‘Special Operation’ in Ukraine, Donald Lu meets the Indian Ambassador based in Washington, conveys the same warning, and affirms that ‘all would be forgotten and forgiven’ if PM Modi was ousted. How would New Delhi react to this absurd situation? The matter would not go beyond the Foreign Secretary’s office…!!!

Fifth: Anyone in his sane mind would not admit that his capital planned a coup d’état and executed it successfully. Hence, expecting Washington to confirm the contents of the notorious cypher message is an exercise in futility. The question is: even if the US hatched the conspiracy, how come an entire National Assembly followed suit, in letter and deed? If you read the details of any regime-changes successfully maneuvered in the past, you may notice that the pivotal role in such pursuits would invariably be played by the indigenous actors.

Aren’t we focusing more on the periphery rather than the center?

Sixth: In the past, Washington has smilingly faced a few allegations of changing regimes around the world. So, even if it hatched a similar conspiracy against a government in Pakistan, we need to admit that the United States of America is still the sole superpower of the world. Wherever it could maneuver its way through, it would. In any case, Pakistan is neither China nor Russia. Come to think of it, does anyone have any legal recourse to even ask the US for an apology once any of its ‘felonies’ is proved, beyond any reasonable doubt, in an internal inquiry? Or at the United Nations or in the halls of the International Criminal Court of Justice?

Hence, the whole discussion about the regime-change theory becomes infructuous.

Now the ‘leak’…!! Innumerable commentaries mushroomed over the leaked cypher message last week. From the timing of this leak to its authenticity to pointing fingers at certain individuals and departments to the ‘source’, all sorts of explanations were offered to the related why’s and how’s. Questions were raised as to who would have benefitted from this drip and whose interests this farcical development might serve in the days to come. The fact of the matter is that focusing only on who leaked the cypher message to a US-based news organization added confusion to an already murky situation. The ensuing hullabaloo was enthusiastically portrayed on tv screens with experts floating all kinds of conspiracy theories.

Breaking news seemed to be more important than the breach of security.

It may be realized that the security of a secret document has been compromised here. What does it entail? What does it mean? Besides urging the concerned authorities to come up with an indigenous foolproof system of communication or securing sensitive documents, it also reminded them that technology had since advanced, and certain countries might have access to our database and security documents. In this regard, one cannot rule out the possibility of such a ‘breach’ by some local Brutus either. The red alert also cautioned us against holding internal inquiries and reaching some never-to-be-disclosed confidential conclusions. Such exercises have not worked for the country in the past.

It was high time that Islamabad went beyond referring to Pegasus spyware or any ‘external hand’ whenever an internal memo or a document captioned ‘for eyes only’ or a cypher message got into the hands of ‘the enemy’. It may also be realized that the latest ‘leak’ might not be the last. More importantly, it may be realized that there are much more sensitive documents than this otherwise harmless cypher message that must be ‘secured’ in the real sense of the word.