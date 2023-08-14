Daily commuters of Trans Peshawar reach 316,000

Peshawar - Trans-Peshawar spokesperson on Sunday claimed that the daily ridership of Zu-Peshawar (the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system of Peshawar) has reached to 316,000 during ongoing year.

“Out of the total 316,000, about 80,000 are women,” she said in a news release on Sunday.

“Zu Peshawar has hit a record total ridership of 216.2 million since its inception in August 2020 with 77.7 million passengers last year,” she maintained, adding 314,000 Zu cards were issued during last year.

In three years of operations, she said Zu Peshawar has provided employment opportunities to more than 3000 people. Over 25,000 complaints were resolved through Zu Helpline.

She said during first three years of the operations, the public transport service has been honoured with four international awards including Gold Standard BRT Award, Sustainable Transport Award, Prize for Cities Award and Best Smart Ticketing Program Award.

Last year 86 new buses were added to the existing fleet reaching total number from 158 to 244, she said.

Similarly, she noted that three new routes were activated in 2023 including DR – 11, ER-12 and XER 15. At present the system is active on a total of 13 routes.

There were about 1800 registrations on Zu Bicycle Sharing System and in the last year, the integration process of Zu System with Google Maps was also completed.

The Trans Peshawar spokesperson said that Zu Card charging facility through Zu App is also provided with decoration work that was done on Tahkal Payan and Tatara Bridge.

Public interest messages were run on buses and stations in association with various government agencies, she further said.