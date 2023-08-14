Driver, conductor die in oil tanker inferno

Timergara - An oil-tanker driver and his helper died early on Sunday when a fire raced through their truck in the Bandagai Talash area of Lower Dir district.

The oil carriage caught fire after hitting a roadside power pole early in the day, according to Rescue 1122 personnel. As a result, the driver Islam Gul, 30, and his helper Roohullah, 21, both hailing from Pabbi town in Nawshehra district, died instantly.

Rescue 1122 personnel responded quickly to the scene, doused the fire, and took the victims to the DHQ Hospital in Lower Dir District Headquarter Timergara.