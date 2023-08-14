Flag-hoisting ceremony at LDA Plaza

Several government organisations and departments on Monday arranged ceremonies to mark Independence Day.

The heads of the organisations and dignitaries paid a glowing tribute to the architects of the country and national heroes.

As part of celebrations, a simple and graceful ceremony was held in the morning at the LDA Plaza on Egerton Road.

The national anthem was played at the event graced by Mr Ali Saeed Asghar, Secretary/ Director Administration, and other employees.

The director administrator welcomed the guests and in his remarks highlighted the significance of the day. He underlined the regional and global importance of the country by virtue of its history, geostrategic location, culture, rich human and natural resources.

He also paid respects to the Shuhada (martyrs) and eulogised the services of all those who make the country a better place to live in. He prayed for country's prosperity and longevity.