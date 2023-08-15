Forefathers’ efforts led to independence of nation: Secretary

MULTAN - Secretary School Education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ah­mad Khan has said that in­dependent country was the fruit of the great sacrifices of our ancestors. Speak­ing on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Saleem said that independent and alive nations celebrate their Independence day with the renewal of their pledge that they will make their country a welfare state in true sense. He said that the leader’s message of unity, faith and discipline was an orderly principle for our people in their journey to achieve their rightful place in the world.