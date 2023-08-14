Global Young Leaders Dialogue Annual Forum held to highlight youth power

ISLAMABAD - The Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) 2023 Annual Forum was held in Beijing on Sunday to highlight youth power in achieving sustainable goals.

It was organised by the Centre for China and Globalization (CCG). The forum coincided with International Youth Day as designated by the United Nations and marks a return to an in-person GYLD community gathering after a two-year hiatus.

“GYLD is a very timely initiative at a time and in a world that is faced with multiple challenges - geopolitical tensions rising prices of food and fuel, energy crisis, climate change, hunger and poverty - putting pressure on many, especially on the developing countries in terms of economy,” said Pakistani Ambassador to China Moinul- Haque while addressing the Forum, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

Themed “Global Development and the Power of Young People”, this year’s forum gathered about 150 participants from nearly 30 countries and regions, including youth leaders, scholars, officials, and so on.

On the occasion, participants shared insights on topics of global focus, such as, cross-cultural communication, climate change and sustainable development of cities.

“Young people in all their diversity are a driving force in accelerating change for the realization of sustainable development goals, world peace, and greener and healthier planet. I am so pleased to see a dialogue like this one has been convened by CCG in China,” said Sima Sami Iskandar Bahous, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women.

Youth leaders attending the event pinpointed that with the rapid development of science and technology, it gets easier for young people to communicate with others around the world and share their views and experiences, thus promoting the integration of diverse cultures and mutual understanding.

For instance, when it comes to climate change, one of the major challenges haunting the world today, youth can promote sustainable lifestyles to society through education, innovation and action, and inspire widespread awareness.

Jointly initiated by the Centre for China and Globalization (CCG) and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) in 2020, the Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) program is a unique communication, education, and professional development platform for young achievers with diverse regional, cultural, disciplinary, sectorial, and professional backgrounds across the globe.