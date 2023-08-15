Governor distributes certificates of appreciation among artists

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Sunday at­tended a ceremony organised in honour of the personalities who have rendered valuable services for the country in various fields on the occasion of 76th Inde­pendence Day here at Governor House Lahore. The Governor awarded certificates of appre­ciation to personalities who have rendered outstanding services in 11 categories including educa­tion, health, sports, journalism, business, IT, film, music, philan­thropy, TV, literature.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that today’s ceremony has been organised in connection with the Independence Day in honour of those personalities who had rendered valuable services for the country and the nation in various fields.

He said that encouraging such people sends a positive message to the society, and motivates other people to serve the society with the same zeal and zest. He congratulated all the recipients of appreciation certificates.

He said that Pakistan came into existence as a result of the two-nation ideology, adding that love for the country is part of our faith. He said that 14 August is the day to renew the promise that we will leave no stone un­turned for the development of Pakistan. He said that we have to value and guard this reward and blessing of the Allah Almighty. He stressed that this is only pos­sible if we set aside our political affiliations, personal preferenc­es, and personal interests.

Governor Punjab further said that by practically adopting the sayings of the founder of Paki­stan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, faith, unity and orga­nization, we can become an in­vincible nation in the world. He said that in order to make this country the Pakistan of Quaid and Iqbal, we have to develop those qualities in our character which are the manifestation of high character.