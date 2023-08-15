IGP orders foolproof security on Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has issued directions to ensure comprehensive security and traffic arrangements throughout the province during the Independence Day celebrations.
IG Punjab instructed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements across the province, including Lahore, for the 76th Independence Day. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that all operational units, including the Special Branch, CTD, SPUs, and Executive Police, should follow a joint action plan. RPOs and DPOs are to assess security arrangements by being present in the field. IG Punjab further emphasized the use of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, and metal detectors for monitoring and checking during security arrangements.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the relevant arrangements should be implemented for the safety and security of women and children at parks, roads, and public places during the Independence Day celebrations. Strict action will be taken against those engaging in kite flying, aerial firing, hooliganism, especially targeting women and children.
Special teams will be deployed to take action against those involved in one-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism or unethical behavior. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that strict action including imposing appropriate penalties should be taken against law violators displaying weapons or engaging in aerial firing.