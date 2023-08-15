IGP orders foolproof security on Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Pun­jab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has issued directions to ensure com­prehensive security and traffic arrangements throughout the province during the Indepen­dence Day celebrations.

IG Punjab instructed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to ensure foolproof se­curity and traffic arrangements across the province, including La­hore, for the 76th Independence Day. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that all operational units, including the Special Branch, CTD, SPUs, and Ex­ecutive Police, should follow a joint action plan. RPOs and DPOs are to assess security arrangements by being present in the field. IG Pun­jab further emphasized the use of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, and metal detectors for monitoring and checking during security arrangements.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the relevant arrange­ments should be implemented for the safety and security of women and children at parks, roads, and public places during the Indepen­dence Day celebrations. Strict ac­tion will be taken against those engaging in kite flying, aerial fir­ing, hooliganism, especially tar­geting women and children.

Special teams will be deployed to take action against those in­volved in one-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism or unethical behavior. Dr. Usman Anwar di­rected that strict action includ­ing imposing appropriate penal­ties should be taken against law violators displaying weapons or engaging in aerial firing.