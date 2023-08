Independence Day 4th KPT Squash Championship finals today

LAHORE- The Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations 4th KPT Squash Championship 2023 finals will be contested today (Monday) after the quarterfinals and semifinals were decided on Sunday at KPT Department Sports Karachi. In the U-15 quarterfinals, Abdullah Shahid beat Salman Murtaza 3-0, 11/7 11/7 11/6, Abdul Ahad beat Saif Saad 3-0, 11/8 11/7 11/3, Haris Shiraz defeated Syed Yuza 3-0, 11/7 11/4 11/8, Huzaifa Shahid beat Ayaan Ali 3-0, 11/9 11/3 11/4. In the girls U-19, Aina Shaikh beat Suhama Fatima 3-0, 11/8 11/6 11/1, Suha Ali beat Nauman Fatima 3-0, 11/9 11/9 11/8, Samira Shahid beat Syeda Sara 3-1, 11/7 7/11 11/6 and Viniya Tahir beat Musfira 3-0 11/7 11/4 11/6. In the boys U-19 semifinals, Anas Khan beat Abdul Basit 3-0, 11/7 11/8 11/9, Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Muhammad Ali 3-0, 11/7 11/4 11/6. The finals will be played today (Monday) at 2 pm.