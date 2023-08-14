Independence Day: Change of guard at mausoleums of Quaid, Iqbal

The 76th Independence Day is being celebrated across the country today with great enthusiasm and in connection with celebration a grand ceremony of changing of guard was held at mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore on Monday.

The day started with a gun salute, 31 guns were fired in the federal capital Islamabad while 21 guns each were fired in the provincial capitals.

Apart from this, special prayers were offered for national development, unity, peace and prosperity in Fajr prayer.

Later, a solemn ceremony of changing of the guards was held at Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal's mausoleum in Lahore, in which a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army saluted the poet of the East.

At Allama Iqbal mausoleum, Pakistan Army troops have taken over the honorary duties of guards by replacing the Pakistan Rangers.

Major Gen, Qaiser Suleman laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Dr Iqbal and offered Fateha.

On the other hand, on the occasion of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, a grand ceremony of changing of guards was also held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Muhammad Khalid being chief guest of the ceremony laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid and recited Fateha.

The cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy have taken over the duties of guard of honor at Mazar-e-Quaid.