Islamabad police chalk out elaborate security, traffic arrangements for independence day

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have chalked out a comprehensive security and traffic plan on the occasion of independence day (August 14) and decided to deploy security personnel at important installations as well as public places too.

A source said that Police, with the help of sniffer dogs and security equipment, will comb the green areas of Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa and Margalla hills. Islamabad police and intelligence personnel will search Islamabad’s sensitive areas in plain clothes.

It has been also planned to erect police pickets on almost all the city’s major roads. The city has been divided into various security zones for Independence Day and extra contingents of Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, and Islamabad Police will be deployed there along with vigilance at various entry and exit points of the city.

“We’re fully geared up and exercising extra vigilance. There are over dozen points from Faizabad to Pirwadhi Square at GT Road for entering Islamabad and we’ve covered all these points by deploying extra police force there,” a police source said.

He said that the city’s forested areas will be scanned with sophisticated security equipment while security personnel on horses will patrol the city.

Islamabad residents and those coming to the city from other areas have been appealed to keep with them their CNIC or other identification documents.

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has also made a specialized traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic and safety precautions across the city. This plan includes the deployment of a substantial workforce, comprising 550 officers and personnel.

A Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors have also been assigned duties.

To maintain order and security on the roads during the celebrations on August 13 and 14, special squads have been formed.

These squads will be stationed at key locations throughout the city and equipped with roadblocks. The primary focus of the force is to crack down on violations such as one-wheeling on motorcycles, vehicles with tinted windows, reckless driving, and those with noisy silencers.

To keep citizens informed about the traffic situation, ICTP Radio FM 92.4 will provide real-time updates on the roads.

This initiative aims to create awareness and facilitate smoother traffic movement during the celebrations. The source said that Islamabad Capital Police’s rigorous traffic and security plan demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining order in the city.