Khalid Hyder Shah posted as Secretary Universities, Boards Department  

KARACHI - Khalid Hyder Shah, an officer of PAS (BS-21) presently posted as Secretary (SGA&CD) was transferred and posted as Secretary Universities and Boards Department with immediate effect. According to the notification, on promotion to BS-21, Khalid Hyder Shah was posted as Secretary Universities and Boards vice Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon who was transferred and directed to report to SGA&CD. Meanwhile, Ghulam Ali Birhmani, an officer of PAS (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary of Services, General Administration and Coordination Department till further orders.