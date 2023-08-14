KP CS greets nation on 76th I-Day

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry felicitated the entire nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Terming freedom as a great blessing of Allah Almighty, he said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our forefathers made huge sacrifices for the creation of an independent state. He further said that Pakistan was achieved as a result of long freedom struggle of the Muslims of subcontinent.

He said that development and prosperity of Pakistan is the individual and collective responsibility of all the people living in this country.

The Chief Secretary said celebration of Independence Day with great zeal and zest across the country reflects the fact that the green national flag will always fly high.

“We should keep security, stability and prosperity of our beloved country above everything and should not hesitate to give any sacrifice for it,” he added.

He said that people of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies bravely faced internal and external threats and rendered numerous sacrifices.