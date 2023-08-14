Parvez Elahi re-arrested moments after his release from Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested again shortly after his release from Adiala Jail on Monday.

According to the sources, Elahi was released from Adiala Jail after the period of his detention expired. However, he was arrested again by the NAB Lahore in assets beyond known sources of income case soon after he was released.

It should be noted that Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider had issued orders for arresting the former chief minister, fearing his release could create law and order situation.

The NAB had sought details of the assets of Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi in the assets case.