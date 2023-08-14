Monday, August 14, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 14, 2023
“History is a relentless master. It has no present, only the past rushing into the future. To try 
to hold fast is to be swept aside.”
–John F. Kennedy

Victoria Falls, located on the Zambezi River, is a majestic natural wonder that captivates visitors from around the globe. With its grandeur and sheer power, it rightly earns the name “The Smoke that Thunders.” The falls, shared by Zambia and Zimbabwe, create an awe-inspiring spectacle as water dramatically cascades down a precipice, generating mist and thunderous roars. The surrounding rainforest adds to the allure, with lush vegetation and diverse wildlife. Exploring this UNESCO World Heritage Site offers breathtaking panoramas and exhilarating experiences, such as viewing the falls from various angles or embarking on thrilling activities like bungee jumping or white-water rafting.a

