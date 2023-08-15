Tuesday, August 15, 2023
PPP leader stresses national progress, unity

August 14, 2023
LAHORE   -   Pakistan Peoples Party Cen­tral Punjab acting President Rana Farooq Saeed empha­sised commitment to na­tional progress and unity in his message on Indepen­dence Day. He conveyed warm greetings to the na­tion on behalf of the party leadership. He underscored the significance of August 14 as a day of reaffirming commitments and shared aspirations. Highlighting the importance of unity and collective effort, Rana Farooq Saeed asserted that the historical significance of this day serves as a re­minder to accelerate the na­tion’s endeavors towards economic growth, harmony and well-being. He stressed that Pakistan must strive to realize the vision of Quaid-e-Azam (RA) , transforming the country into a demo­cratic and prosperous state, ensuring that poverty, in­equality, and intolerance are vigorously opposed.

