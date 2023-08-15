PPP leader stresses national progress, unity

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab acting President Rana Farooq Saeed emphasised commitment to national progress and unity in his message on Independence Day. He conveyed warm greetings to the nation on behalf of the party leadership. He underscored the significance of August 14 as a day of reaffirming commitments and shared aspirations. Highlighting the importance of unity and collective effort, Rana Farooq Saeed asserted that the historical significance of this day serves as a reminder to accelerate the nation’s endeavors towards economic growth, harmony and well-being. He stressed that Pakistan must strive to realize the vision of Quaid-e-Azam (RA) , transforming the country into a democratic and prosperous state, ensuring that poverty, inequality, and intolerance are vigorously opposed.