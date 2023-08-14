PPP urges nation to end hate, division: Bilawal

KARACHI-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Independence Day has urged the nation to work together to end the hatred and division from society as well as work hard to make Pakistan a country that other nations of the world can give examples of its democracy and prosperity.

While extending greetings to the nation on Independence Day, he expressed good wishes for all Pakistanis. He said that today is the day to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions, who struggled for freedom under his leadership and made sacrifices.

“August 14 symbolizes making the impossible possible through peaceful political and democratic struggle,” he said adding that the Day is also the occasion to ask ourselves whether today’s Pakistan has succeeded in achieving all goals that our founding fathers had set and dreamed of at the time of its establishment.

“In the light of the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam, we still have a long way to go and work hard to establish a strong federal democratic state and a society based on tolerance and equality,” he continued.

Bilawal said that his party is the true torchbearer of the ideology and principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was a unique democrat and statesman believed in religious tolerance.

He said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s gift of a unanimous constitution to the the nation is a reflection of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of the state of Pakistan, adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought her entire life to free the country from dictatorship and protect the rights and freedoms of the people, and embraced martyrdom during that struggle.

“President Asif Ali Zardari, as head of state, followed Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles of decentralization of powers and equitable distribution of resources by devolving his powers to the parliament and gifting federal units with a unified NFC award.

He pledged his commitment that the PPP would continue to play its full role for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament, economic equality, social justice and national harmony in the country, and will ensure that no citizen is deprived of the fruits of freedom.