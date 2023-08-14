Monday, August 14, 2023
President Alvi grants 180 days remission to prisoners

President Alvi grants 180 days remission to prisoners
Agencies
August 14, 2023
Islamabad   -  President Dr Arif Alvi has approved a remission of 180 days for prisoners who have been sentenced to life imprisonment, are above the age of 65 if they are males and 60 if they are females, and have spent one-third of the duration of their sentence in jail. The remission which has been granted on the occasion of the Independence Day, will also cover all those prisoners who are below the age of 18 and have spent a third of their sentence in jail, a statement issued by the Presidency said on Saturday.

The statement added, the remission would not apply to those who were convicted of espionage and anti-state activities, murder, rape, robbery and dacoity, kidnapping, terrorism, financial crimes and causing losses to the national exchequer.

Agencies

