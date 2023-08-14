President urges nation to remain steadfast, work hard for country’s uplift

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the entire Pakistani nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development of the country. “There is a need to unite to cope with the social, political, economic and security challenges facing the nation today. So, let’s resolve that we will not hesitate to offer any sacrifice for the security, prosperity and development of the country,” the president said in a message on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day anniversary.

The president congratulated all compatriots on Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day anniversary, adding that on this day, they paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by their founding fathers and workers of the Pakistan Movement.

This day also gave the opportunity for introspection, he said, stressing that they should reflect on the nation’s progress so far, prevailing challenges, and opportunities for growth.

“It is a time to renew our commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan as envisioned by the Father of the Nation. I urge my fellow countrymen to work for the welfare and uplift of deprived sections of our society. Let’s pledge to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam,” a press release quoted the president as saying.

He said 76 years ago, on this day, Pakistan gained independence after the historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Muslims of India wanted a homeland for themselves where they could freely order their individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam, he added.

“The stories of those people, who faced hardships, endured oppression and braved immense challenges to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations. We should value the sacrifices of our forefathers for the creation of Pakistan and work for the prosperity of our people,” the president observed.

He said the day marked the culmination of a democratic and political struggle in their quest for freedom from colonial rule.

On this important day, the president said, let’s also remember their oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing Indian atrocities for decades.

India’s illegal actions, including ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special legal status in 2019, had further deteriorated the human rights situation in the valley in the form of extra-judicial killings, torture, and illegal detentions.

“We stand with our Kashmiri brethren and assure them of unwavering and continued political, diplomatic and moral support for their legitimate right to self-determination,” he reiterated.