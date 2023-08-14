Independence Day: Flag hoisting ceremony held in Islamabad

The main flag-hoisting ceremony in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations was held at the convention center in Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi, who attended the event as a chief guest, unfurled the national flag, followed by the recitation of the National Anthem.

President Alvi, while addressing the nation, extended heartfelt congratulations on this significant day, commemorating the decades-long struggle that led to Pakistan’s sovereignty. He reminded the audience of the profound history that shaped the nation’s destiny, tracing back to the War of Independence in 1857.

“From the inception of Pakistan, the spirit of sacrifice and resilience has been etched into our national narrative. Our soldiers, civilians, and citizens alike have been the living testament to this ethos,” President Alvi reiterated, acknowledging the unrelenting dedication of the people towards the nation’s progress.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made for the country’s security and stability, President Alvi somberly recalled the toll taken by the war against terrorism. “Our nation lost a hundred thousand lives in the relentless fight against terrorism. Each sacrifice was a step towards the noble pursuit of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law,” he stated, paying homage to those who laid down their lives for a brighter future.

Furthermore, President Alvi underscored that these sacrifices were not in vain, as they were made in the pursuit of upholding the constitution and the rule of law. “Our unity remains our strength. The sacrifices we make today echo the resilience that defines us as a nation,” he asserted, encapsulating the spirit of the gathering.

The ceremony is being attended amongst others by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.