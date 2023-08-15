Punjab govt initiates innovative vegetable, fruit market project

LAHORE - Acting upon the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Pun­jab government has taken a principled decision to establish a state-of-the-art vegetable and fruit market on Kalakhatai Road. In line with this vision, a specialized committee has been constituted to oversee the design of the proposed market, as per the guidance of the chief minister. The committee will comprise key officers from various departments including the Secretary of Housing, Finance, Agriculture, as well as Communications and Works. In addition to the advanced vegetable and fruit market, the development plan encompasses the construction of a fish market and a slaughterhouse. Fur­thermore, a robust sewage system will be laid out to ensure proper sanita­tion. The CBD and the Punjab Agriculture Regulatory Authority will jointly monitor the operational aspects of the fruit and vegetable market. Recognis­ing the need for convenient access, the approval has also been granted for the construction of a dual road that will serve as an entry point to the forth­coming vegetable and fruit market.