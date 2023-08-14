Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi commemorates 76th Independence Day

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi organized ceremony to mark the occasion of 76th Independence Day at the Central Rescue Station. The national flags were hoisted at all Rescue Stations across the Rawalpindi district.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Sibghatullah, Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Hamza Ali Khan, Rescue 1122 personnel, volunteers, and individuals from various walks of life participated.

District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Sibghatullah emphasized that collective dedication is essential to secure the safety and prosperity of the country.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam: Unity, Faith, and Discipline. The District Emergency Officer highlighted that Pakistan was established through the countless sacrifices made by our ancestors.

In conclusion, he urged us to remember the core values of our nation’s founding and the sacrifices that paved the way for our existence.