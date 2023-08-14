Monday, August 14, 2023
Sanjarani accepts Anwaarul Haq Kakar's Senate resignation

Sanjarani accepts Anwaarul Haq Kakar's Senate resignation
Web Desk
4:54 PM | August 14, 2023
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani on Monday accepted caretaker PM-designate Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s resignation from the upper house of the Parliament.

The resignation has been accepted as Kakar is likely to swear-in as the caretaker prime minister today.

A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat on Monday notified Kakar’s resignation.

“Anwaarul Haq Kakar, member Senate of Pakistan, has resigned his seat, as his principled stance of neutrality on becoming the caretaker prime minister, by writing under his hand in person before the Senate chairman,” the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said.

“The honourable Senate chairman has been pleased to accept the resignation and consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from August 14,” it added.

A day earlier, Kakar had announced his resignation from the Senate as well as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). 

Web Desk

