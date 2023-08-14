Scarcity of skilled labour in furniture industry posing challenges in fulfilling int’l orders: PFC

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday cautioned that the acute scarcity of skilled labour in furniture industry is posing challenges in fulfilling international orders. Talking to a delegation of furniture designers led by Ms Nida Ejaz, he said skilled labour is crucial in the furniture industry as it ensures high-quality craftsmanship, innovative designs, and efficient production processes. He said skilled workers bring expertise in woodworking, upholstery, finishing, and other specialised areas, leading to superior products that meet demands and enhance the industry’s reputation. He said their expertise contributes to innovation, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to adapt to changing market trends, ultimately driving the success and competitiveness of furniture businesses. He stressed the urgent need for developing targeted training programmes and promoting vocational education could help address this issue. He said addressing a shortage of skilled artisans requires a multi-faceted approach involving education, promotion, incentives, and community engagement. He said the Pakistan furniture sector has the potential to grow as the economy develops and grows. He said factors like urbanisation, changing lifestyles, and increased disposable income could drive demand for modern and aesthetically pleasing furniture. He said embracing technology, sustainable practices, and innovative designs might contribute to the sector’s growth.

However, challenges such as competition, supply chain issues, and market trends will also play a role in shaping its future.