Second round of talks over Sindh caretaker CM remains inconclusive

Karachi - The second round of talks, between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the dissolved provincial assembly Rana Ansar, to finalise a name for the caretaker provincial chief executive, remained inconclusive on Sunday. The second round of negotiations between the Leader of the House and the Opposition Leader was held at Sindh Chief Minister House on Sunday.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leader Ali Khursheedi was also present during the meeting. Talking to journalists after the meeting, Ansar said: “We need time to finalise the name [for interim CM].” She expressed hope that the name of the caretaker chief minister will be finalised during the third round of talks scheduled to be held on Monday (today).

“Our leadership will table name [for the coveted slot] tomorrow after consultation.” The MQM-P leader said that she would discuss the names proposed by the Sindh CM with her party leadership, adding that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also proposed a few names for the slot.