Monday, August 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Skardu gets international airport status

Skardu gets international airport status
Web Desk
12:11 PM | August 14, 2023
Editor's Picks, National

After the landing of the first international flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Skardu got the status of an international airport.

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, the first international flight of PIA – flight 234 – from Dubai landed in Skardu. The passengers on board were welcomed with the iconic traditional caps of Gilgit-Baltistan and thoughtful gifts.

The airport authorities paid a vibrant tribute to the historic moment by presenting a water cannon salute to the aircraft upon its arrival.

The captain of the flight ceremoniously opened the cockpit window and unfurled the national flag, in celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day. This gesture encapsulated the spirit of unity and pride that defines the nation on this historic day.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1691966501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023