Monday, August 14, 2023
Special Purpose Company to run affairs of SIFC

August 14, 2023
Islamabad   -   Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the establishment of a company to run administrative affairs of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The move is aimed at cutting through the red tape to hire skilled manpower for putting the civil- military run council’s work on fast track. The prime minister gave the go-ahead to incorporate the Special Purpose Company (SPC) while chairing the third apex committee meeting of the SIFC, according to government sources. The meeting was held early this week and was also attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir. Talking to media, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the company was being established in line with similar nature companies that were set up in Punjab during his tenure as the chief minister of the province. The SIFC approved the establishment of the company with the objective of hiring financial, legal and marketing professionals, according to the officials.

