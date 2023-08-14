Traffic Diversion Tunnel of Dasu power project opens to traffic at KKH

ISLAMABAD - A traffic diversion tunnel has been inaugurated on Friday as part of the ongoing construction work for the main abutment under the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP) by WAPDA.

This tunnel has been strategically created at the existing Karakoram Highway (KKH) to facilitate the uninterrupted flow of general traffic.

This initiative aims to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles while the construction work on the main abutment is underway, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Anwar-ul-Haq GM/ PM DHPP, WAPDA Kohistan along with Fidencio Mendez Project Manager Dasu Hydropower Consultant (DHC).

Senior Management and members were present on the occasion from WAP DA, DHC and China Gezhouba Group of Companies (CGGC).

The traffic diversion tunnel situated near the Logoro area on the existing KKH will not only maintain the flow of traffic but also accelerate the progress of construction on the left-side abutment of the dam at the DHPP.

“After the completion of LBDT, this tunnel will be used as a flushing tunnel to flush the deposited silt from the reservoir of the Main Dam,” reads an official statement.

China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) has been working on DHPP as the Main Works Contractor of DHPP. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Power Construction Corporation of China Ltd (PCCC), Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd, and CGICOP are also involved in the project.

DHPP is being constructed across River Indus, upstream of Dasu town in Upper Kohistan, KP. The 4320MW DHPP is planned to be completed in two stages.

The under-construction Stage-I is with an installed generation capacity of 2160MW and the stage-II will be of 2160MW capacity. On completion of both stages, Dasu will become the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan.