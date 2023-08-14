Monday, August 14, 2023
Two more Shangla miners die in Balochistan

Our Staff Reporter
August 14, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Bisham  -   Another two miners from the Shangla district lost their lives at a coalmine in Shahrag town, Harnai district of Balochistan, as a result of gas accumulation inside the quarry.

The miners killed were identified as Sarbali Khan, son of Said Rahman, and Rahman, son of Ahad Jan, hailing from Alpuri in Shangla.

This was the second incident in less than a week. Noor Hassan, a coalminer from Bolan, Balochistan, died last Monday while working in a quarry.

It may be noted here that many Shangla residents work in mines to make a livelihood. They face death since no precautions are supposedly made to protect them.

Thousands of labourers from Shangla work at the coalmines in various parts of the country, with very few safety equipment available to them, while the area residents say the elected representatives of Shangla have failed to protect the rights of the miners so far.

