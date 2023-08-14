Wastage of funds by NCSW  

Recently, it was reported that the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) took a significant step in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV) by signing an MOU. Additionally, it was mentioned that NCSW, along with UNFPA, STEP, and other organisations, collaborated in workshops to develop a strategy for crafting guidelines tailored for GBV referral pathways for women with disabilities.

Ironically, in the same article, it was noted that the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) has disclosed 21,000 cases of GBV annually in Pakistan, implying that only 0.009% of the country’s population is affected.

This report clearly illustrates that entities like NCSW, UNFPA, STEP, etc. are squandering resources and funds on issues that do not constitute a significant burden on society. These organisations should allocate funds to address concerns such as stunted growth, newborn mortality, the availability of women’s hospitals, and women’s education, which impact more people and have far-reaching negative consequences for the entire nation.

The government should intervene to curb the squandering of funds and resources from both Pakistani and international organisations on projects, workshops, and training sessions that do not cater to a broader populace. Especially considering that many of these projects and workshops are funded by international organizations or donors, these funds could be more effectively utilized to benefit a larger number of people.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER, P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.