Woman raped by husband’s relative in Karachi

KARACHI-A woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s brother-in-law in the jurisdiction of Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi, reported on Sunday.

The police registered a case on the complaint of the victim who told the police that she had got married two months ago. She further told the police that she had come from Punjab and had been living in the house of her husband’s brother-in-law, the husband of his sister.

“The other day, my husband Javed went to work when his brother-in-law Abid raped me. He also threatened to kill me if I tell anyone. I want legal action against Abid,” the text of the FIR read. The Gulshan-e-Maymar station house officer (SHO) arrested the accused and started legal proceedings. “The medical examination of the accused has been conducted, and further action against him will be taken in the light of the medical report,” police said.