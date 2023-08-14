Zardari for supremacy of parliament

ISLAMABAD-Former President Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wanted supremacy of the parliament.

Zardari, who is the PPP Co-Chairman, said that on the occasion of Independence Day, a pledge should be made to ensure the rule of the people according to the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Pledging loyalty to the Constitution means acknowledging the supremacy of the Parliament as the authentic court of the people, he said in his message on the occasion of Independence Day.

Zardari said that today the leadership and workers of PPP renew their pledge to make Pakistan a democratic and welfare state according to the ideology of the Quaid-e-Azam, for which Benazir Bhutto had fought for. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fulfilled the dream of Quaid-e-Azam in the form of the 1973 Constitution. Asif Ali Zardari said that dictatorship is actually a terror and in dictatorship no society can develop.

“Benazir Bhutto and the PPP’s struggle was for a just and egalitarian society, where humanity is valued, a society free from fear and terror, where there is peace and an atmosphere of patience and tolerance. A society where everyone serves the country according to their potential. This is the way to move forward,” he maintained.

Zardari said that "our war against poverty and ignorance is still going on. Pakistan can develop when the people are economically stable. We can join the developed countries of the world.