A Resilient Nation

On Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, it is difficult to find the same hope and resilience that characterised the nation at its birth in 1947. Born from the remnants of colonial India, Pakistan still grapples with the issues that plagued it 77 years ago.

It remains governed by colonial laws and administrative systems, where we have replaced our white masters with feudal political leaders who perform essentially the same functions. Our democracy remains fragile at best, and at worst, it is misrepresentative and frequently disrupted. Even after 77 years, we have not achieved the stability needed for a few uninterrupted cycles of democratic change without military intervention, political manoeuvring, or judicial upheaval.

Pakistan’s federation remains divided, held together tenuously by links of culture, language, and Islam. Despite 77 years of nationhood, we have failed to meaningfully unite the different ethnicities and cultures within the country into a single, cohesive nation. Balochistan continues to face militant attacks fuelled by foreign forces, exacerbating separatist sentiments. The ethnic question of Pashtuns living across the border in both Afghanistan and Pakistan has caused countless problems, and our inability to resolve these issues has led to ongoing strife. Kashmir remains divided, enduring a highly oppressive military occupation on the Indian side while being stuck in administrative limbo on the Pakistani side.

Pakistan is among the countries leading the world in immigration numbers, with a significant portion of our population, often the most educated, choosing to leave the nation and move abroad. They prefer the uncertainty of working in an unfamiliar country to the pain of struggling in their flawed homeland. While these challenges may seem insurmountable, it is important to remember that 77 years is still young in the lifespan of a nation-state. Pakistan has faced innumerable challenges on all fronts, engaging with global superpowers and participating in history-defining events, yet it has stood firm, resilient in the face of adversity. Pakistan is defined by this resilience, both in everyday life and on the national stage.

Despite these challenges, we must not lose hope. We must continue to work together as if we were in the early days of 1947, guided by the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.