Addressing National Challenges

The nation finds itself embroiled in significant conflicts on all sides. Authorities appear to be inward-focused, seemingly oblivious to the pressing problems the country faces. The essence of wisdom and sincere intentions seems to have been lost. Instead of establishing solid foundations, policymakers have been implementing short-term strategies. This approach is a key reason for the country’s continuous decline and the rapid escalation of its citizens’ problems.

One glaring example of these short-term policies is the frequent increase in energy prices to pay off debts, coupled with the rising tax burden on the general public and salaried class. These measures do not serve the country’s long-term interests and only exacerbate the existing problems.

There is a clear and singular solution to address the country’s challenges. Whether in government or opposition, constitutional bodies, or the media, all stakeholders must come together on the same page. Through mutual agreement, they must take concrete steps to boost domestic production. Enhancing domestic production will provide robust support to the economy, create employment opportunities, strengthen the national currency, and reduce the foreign debt burden.

Additionally, the tax system needs to be reformed to become corruption-free, transparent, and efficient in collecting taxes from the wealthy. By doing so, the government can increase its revenue, making it feasible to repay debts and set the country on a path toward sustainable growth.

In summary, unity and decisive action are essential to navigate the nation through its current crisis. By focusing on long-term, foundational strategies, the country can reverse its decline and build a prosperous future for all its citizens.

QASIM ALI QASIM,

Rawalpindi.