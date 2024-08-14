Adiala Jail deputy superintendent detained for allegedly facilitating Imran Khan

Muhammad Akram, the deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail, has been taken into custody by security agencies for allegedly facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister during his incarceration.

Akram is under investigation for misusing his authority and reportedly acting as a conduit for Khan.

The security agencies have reported the matter to the Inspector General of Prisons, who has already removed Akram from his position.

A thorough investigation is underway, and further departmental action will be determined based on the findings.