Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Adiala Jail deputy superintendent detained for allegedly facilitating Imran Khan

Web Desk
9:43 PM | August 14, 2024
National

Muhammad Akram, the deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail, has been taken into custody by security agencies for allegedly facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan during his incarceration.

Akram is under investigation for misusing his authority and reportedly acting as a conduit for Khan.

The security agencies have reported the matter to the Inspector General of Prisons, who has already removed Akram from his position.

A thorough investigation is underway, and further departmental action will be determined based on the findings.

