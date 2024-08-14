Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Agricultural Potential

August 14, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

Pakistan’s agricultural potential is vast yet remains underutilised. The recent International Food and Agriculture Expo held in Karachi serves as a timely reminder of the opportunities that lie within our fields and farms. As the world grapples with food security challenges, Pakistan stands in a unique position not only to meet its own needs but also to become a significant player in the global agricultural market.

This is not an area in which Pakistan is starting from scratch. Over the years, substantial work has been done, involving a wide range of stakeholders from government bodies to private enterprises, research institutions, and farmers themselves. However, to truly unlock the sector’s potential, there is a pressing need to build stronger connections with other countries. By forging international partnerships, Pakistan can explore new markets for its agricultural products, particularly in exports.

Planting the Seeds of Independence: Pakistan’s 77-Year Journey and its Farming Heroes

Investment in agriculture is not merely about maintaining the status quo but about pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We need to focus on producing high-yield, high-quality produce that can compete on a global scale. This requires not only financial investment but also innovation in farming techniques, technology, and infrastructure. By doing so, Pakistan can transform its agricultural sector into a powerhouse that drives economic growth and prosperity.

The ripple effect of such investments would be profound. Not only would it uplift the agricultural community, but it would also have a positive impact on the broader economy by increasing export revenues, creating jobs, and enhancing food security. We must seize this moment to reinforce our commitment to agriculture, ensuring that Pakistan not only feeds its people but also contributes to feeding the world.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1723524468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024