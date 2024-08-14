Pakistan’s agricultural potential is vast yet remains underutilised. The recent International Food and Agriculture Expo held in Karachi serves as a timely reminder of the opportunities that lie within our fields and farms. As the world grapples with food security challenges, Pakistan stands in a unique position not only to meet its own needs but also to become a significant player in the global agricultural market.

This is not an area in which Pakistan is starting from scratch. Over the years, substantial work has been done, involving a wide range of stakeholders from government bodies to private enterprises, research institutions, and farmers themselves. However, to truly unlock the sector’s potential, there is a pressing need to build stronger connections with other countries. By forging international partnerships, Pakistan can explore new markets for its agricultural products, particularly in exports.

Investment in agriculture is not merely about maintaining the status quo but about pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We need to focus on producing high-yield, high-quality produce that can compete on a global scale. This requires not only financial investment but also innovation in farming techniques, technology, and infrastructure. By doing so, Pakistan can transform its agricultural sector into a powerhouse that drives economic growth and prosperity.

The ripple effect of such investments would be profound. Not only would it uplift the agricultural community, but it would also have a positive impact on the broader economy by increasing export revenues, creating jobs, and enhancing food security. We must seize this moment to reinforce our commitment to agriculture, ensuring that Pakistan not only feeds its people but also contributes to feeding the world.