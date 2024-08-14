Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Antony Blinken felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day

Web Desk
12:32 PM | August 14, 2024
National

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on their 77th Independence Day.

In his message, Blinken conveyed warm wishes from the American people to the citizens of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of building a brighter future through stronger people-to-people connections and robust bilateral relations.

He expressed optimism that the U.S.-Pakistan partnership would continue to grow in the coming years, fostering deeper ties and paving the way for a more prosperous future for both nations.

Blinken reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to strengthening the partnership between the two countries, rooted in shared democratic values and the rule of law, with the goal of enhancing security for both nations.

He concluded his message by offering a heartfelt congratulations to Pakistanis in Pakistan, the United States, and around the world as they celebrate this significant occasion.

