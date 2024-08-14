Arshad Nadeem honored with new car, custom plate by CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif honored star athlete with a cheque of Rs100 million and a brand new car featuring a customized number plate "PAK 92.97" as a token of appreciation.

Arshad made history at the recently concluded Paris Olympics by becoming the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic Gold medal. He stunned the world in the Men's Javelin Throw final with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, securing the Gold medal and setting a new Olympic record.

In recognition of his historic achievement, several prominent figures and provincial governments announced significant rewards for the athlete. Among them, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had initially announced a Rs100 million prize for . However, she went above and beyond the initial announcement by also gifting him a brand new car with a personalized number plate to commemorate his Olympic success.