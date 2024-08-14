Wednesday, August 14, 2024
ATC judge declines to hear petitions for forensic tests in Imran Khan's cases

Web Desk
12:34 AM | August 14, 2024
National

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge in Lahore has declined to hear petitions requesting forensic evidence tests in 12 cases involving former PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The cases were heard by ATC duty judge Irfan Haider, who was informed by the investigation officer that video, mobile phone, photogrammetry, and voice match tests needed to be conducted, which could not be completed during Khan’s remand.

However, the duty judge refused to hear the petitions, advising the investigation officer to wait until the end of the holidays and to present the case before the admin judge.

As a result, the investigation officer left the court without any further orders.

Web Desk

National

