Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Attock police arrest 7 outlaws

Our Staff Reporter
August 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested seven outlaws including a killer and a gang of bike lifters. All have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Iqtidar Hussain was arrested by Pindigheb police for allegedly killing Muhammad Ejaz (an employee of Highways Deptt) over a petty issue. In another attempt, police arrested a three member bike lifter gang and recovered nine motorbikes from their possession. Those arrested include Waheed, Mubashir and Tasawar. In another attempt, police arrested four person for allegedly snatching cell phone and purse.

 from Martin a delivery boy and Hamid Usman.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1723524468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024