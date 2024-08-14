Attock police arrest 7 outlaws

ATTOCK - Police have arrested seven outlaws including a killer and a gang of bike lifters. All have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Iqtidar Hussain was arrested by Pindigheb police for allegedly killing Muhammad Ejaz (an employee of Highways Deptt) over a petty issue. In another attempt, police arrested a three member bike lifter gang and recovered nine motorbikes from their possession. Those arrested include Waheed, Mubashir and Tasawar. In another attempt, police arrested four person for allegedly snatching cell phone and purse.

from Martin a delivery boy and Hamid Usman.