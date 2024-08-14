Biggest fireworks to hold at Sindh Governor House tonight

Sindh Governor reviews security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations.

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Governor House to review the security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.

The Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General, DIGs and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting. During the meeting, the officials briefed the Governor on the arrangements being made to ensure the security of the Independence Day events. Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the importance of foolproof security measures for the celebrations and directed that special arrangements be made for the Independence Day program at the Governor House. He instructed that traffic management plans be put in place to ensure smooth operations during the events.

Highlighting the importance of the occasion, the Governor Sindh announced that there would be a grand fireworks display at the Governor House at midnight on August 13, followed by the largest Independence Day celebration in the history of the Governor House on August 14. He invited people from across the province to attend these events with their families.

The Governor Sindh further instructed the officials to ensure meticulous security arrangements for the historic celebration on August 14 and emphasized the need for effective traffic management to maintain unhindered flow. He stressed that coordination and intelligence sharing among the authorities were crucial for ensuring foolproof arrangements.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Tuesday announced that in order to celebrate 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, a historical fireworks display will be held at the Governor House at about 12 am midnight between August 13 and 14. Atif Aslam, a famous singer of the country, will perform during the Independence Day program, Tessori said in a statement issued by his spokesman.

The Governor said that the cake will be cut in the Independence Day program and we will sing the National Anthem together. He said that the results of the IT test taken from the youth in Hyderabad will also be announced on August 14. He invited the people of Sindh to participate in the Independence Day program at the Governor’s House along with their families.