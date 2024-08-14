Bridging Divides

The recent reconciliation between the government and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), leading to the suspension of protests, is a positive step forward. However, this should be viewed not as the conclusion of dialogue but as the beginning of an ongoing and constructive negotiation process. We hope that this engagement will pave the way for more sustainable peace in Balochistan.

As the National Party rightly pointed out, political issues require political solutions. The grievances of the Baloch population are deep-rooted and cannot be resolved through force or coercion. Instead, there must be a concerted effort to address the underlying issues by providing the necessary infrastructure and amenities that have long been denied to the region. The government must actively engage with the Baloch people, including members of the BYC, and make them stakeholders in the decision-making process. Only through their inclusion in governance can we hope to integrate them into the national fabric, rather than pushing them further into isolation.

Failure to do so would only perpetuate the cycle of resentment and unrest, potentially leading to further confrontations that could destabilise the province. Moreover, the vacuum created by the lack of meaningful engagement could be exploited by foreign powers, who may seek to use the discontented population as a tool against the country.

It is imperative that the government continues to negotiate in good faith, understanding that conciliation and compromise are the only paths to lasting peace. We must ensure that Balochistan’s future is shaped by the people of Balochistan, in partnership with the state, rather than by external forces. The time to act is now.