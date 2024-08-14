CDWP clears 12 development projects worth Rs265 billion

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday cleared 12 development projects worth Rs265 billion.

The CDWP, which met with deputy chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in chair, has approved six projects worth Rs16 billion, while recommended six projects worth Rs249 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration. The agenda included discussion on projects of energy, education, health, environment & climate, physical planning & housing, industries & commerce, and transport & communication sectors.

Three projects related to education sector presented in the meeting namely “Construction of Cadet College Kharan (2nd Revised)” worth Rs2944.310 million, “Establishment of Federal Government College of Home Economics Management Sciences and Specialized Discipline, F-11/1” worth Rs1598.942 million were approved by the CDWP forum. Another project of the education sector presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of Danish School Balochistan” worth Rs9951.652 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

A project related to energy sector presented in the meeting namely “Construction of 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan HPP(Revised)” worth Rs35758 million was recommended to ECNEC for consideration. 20% of the project cost will be met through provincial ADP and 80% of the project will be met through KP Hydel Development Fund. The objective of the project is the construction of 84MW Gorkin-Matiltan run-of-the river hydropower project located on the right bank of the Ushu River in District Swat, with cheaper and renewable annual energy generation of about 346 GWh along with 40 km 220/132 KV Transmission Line from Matiltan HPP to existing Daral Khwar HPP.

Two projects related to environment & climate sector presented in the meeting namely “Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project (SWEEP, Revised)” worth Rs29222.012 million were recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project will be implemented by PIU/SWEEP under local government department GoS. After the implementation of the project the project intervention will be sustained by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. The project is proposed to be financed through World Bank funding and government of Sindh share.

The second project related to environment & climate sector presented namely “Up-Scaling of Green Pakistan Programme (Revised) (Revised)” worth Rs122,146 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The sponsor agency is the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of the Punjab, Government of Sindh, Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Government of Balochistan, Government of AJK, Government of GB. A project related to health sector presented in the meeting namely “Upgradation of Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Institute, Lahore (Revised)” worth Rs1838.030 million was approved by the CDWP forum. The project is proposed to handed over to provincial government.

A project related to industries & commerce sector presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor - Industrial Cooperation Development Project (Revised)” worth Rs497.666 million was approved by the forum. A project related to physical planning & housing presented in the meeting namely “Construction of Additional Suits (104) for Members of Parliament including Server quarters” worth Rs4100 million was recommended by the chairman CDA in two phases, hence phase 1 was approved completing by end of June 2025 at total cost of Rs 4100 million and recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. Three projects related to transport & communications presented in the meeting namely “Widening/Improvement and Re-Conditioning of Road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70km) and Ziarat to Sinjavi (64) District Ziarat New Link (Ziarat Cross to Nawa Killi Quetta via Saran Tangi 35 km) (Revised)” worth Rs22548.447 million were recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project road belongs to Government of Balochistan and recommended at rationalized cost of 15 billion to be funded 100% from Federal PSDP. However, any further increase in cost will be bear by the GoB. Second project of T&C sector presented namely “Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Karachi (Revised)’ worth Rs29287.051 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is being financed 100 through Federal PSDP. Another project of the same sector presented namely “Rehabilitation/Construction of Road in SITE Industrial Estate, Karachi (Revised)” worth Rs5015.611 million was approved with full financing from PSDP, however in case of increase in cost additional cost will be bare by provincial govt.