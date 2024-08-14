Celebrating 77th Independence Day

With the continued blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has successfully overcome numerous internal and external challenges to reach its 77th Independence Day. The people and the government are fully committed to continuing their efforts to address all threats to national security, unity, and lasting peace, both within the country and along its borders, while maintaining cordial relations with nations across the globe.

The cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, as articulated by the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is friendship with all and enmity with none. In particular, Pakistan maintains and promotes friendly and brotherly relations with Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, and others, being an important member of the Muslim Ummah and a founding member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

As the month of August, also known as the Month of Independence, begins, people, especially youngsters and children, enthusiastically prepare for the upcoming Independence Day on August 14, 2024, celebrating individually and collectively.

At the same time, civil and military leadership, along with the people, joined their struggling, suffering, and bleeding Kashmiri brethren in observing the second darkest day on August 5, 2024, known as Youm-e-Istehsal-i-Kashmir, to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris in their ongoing, unarmed struggle for freedom from Indian rule. It was on this date five years ago, in 2019, that the fascist BJP regime under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cunningly abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, which conferred special status on the occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory, merging the valley into the Indian Union.

The Pakistani government and people have consistently supported the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom, and the observance of Youm-e-Istahsaal Kashmir was another demonstration of this commitment. Pakistan has persistently raised the unresolved Kashmir issue at international forums, urging the United Nations to implement its own Security Council resolutions. The ongoing Kashmir issue remains a black mark on the credibility of the world body.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, and Army Chief General Asim Munir, in their messages on the occasion, reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering stance, stating that the country will continue to extend all possible political, legal, and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom until they exercise their right of self-determination as per UN Security Council resolutions and secure freedom from India’s forced occupation. As preparations for celebrating Independence Day continue, with tributes being paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his comrades, green national flags flutter atop residences, buildings, vehicles, and motorcycles. Youngsters are set to wear specially made outfits featuring the national flag as Independence Day approaches.

To remind the younger generation, it is important to note that the concept of a separate motherland for the Muslims of the subcontinent was presented by the great philosopher and poet Dr Muhammad Iqbal, envisioning a nation free from British slavery and economic subjugation by the Hindus, where Muslims could live according to their religious tenets. This concept of a separate homeland for Muslims was realised in just seven years by Quaid-i-Azam through his principled statesmanship and leadership, leading to the emergence of Pakistan on the world map on August 14, 1947, to the amazement of global leaders.

Unfortunately, the failing health of the Father of the Nation did not allow him to live long enough to consolidate the newly established motherland, and he passed away in September 1948, just over a year after the creation of Pakistan. However, he left behind not only Pakistan but also his three golden principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which seem to have faded into the background for many, from top to bottom, as we are mired in numerous problems and difficulties.

While celebrating the 77th Independence Day, we should pause and reflect on where we stand today, what we have done for our beloved motherland, and why we continue to falter in various ways, often moving in the wrong direction. In all honesty, there is little unity visible, faith in ourselves and the nation has almost faded, and discipline is a concept rarely adhered to. If this assessment is wrong, I welcome corrections.

As a nation, we have long outpaced our production capacities, producing little while consuming more. The ever-growing population is soon going to reach a critical point. Despite decades of population welfare programmes, population growth remains unmanageable, and efforts to address it seem futile.

Over the years, not only has the population grown alarmingly, but we have also become a nation of work shirkers. Merely being a nuclear power is not enough. We, as a nation, must return to the three principles of Quaid-i-Azam: Unity, Faith, and Discipline. The sooner we do this, the better it will be for Pakistan and its people, as we face numerous internal and external challenges, including mounting terrorist attacks across our borders.

Pakistan is just 77 years old, which is young for a living nation. With the continued blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan will remain on the world map as long as the world exists. While celebrating Independence Day on August 14, 2024, let us pledge to work dedicatedly, devoutly, and sincerely to build a strong, united, and disciplined Pakistan for ourselves and future generations.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com