Ch Aslam XI wins Police Martyrs Day Boys Basketball title

LAHORE - Chaudhry Aslam Shaheed XI defeated Taufiq Zahid XI in an exciting finale of the Police Martyrs Day Boys Basketball Tournament that concluded at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. Under the patronage of SSP Sajid Sadozai and organized by Firdous Ittehad and Usman Club, the final match saw Chaudhry Aslam Shaheed XI clinch the title with a score of 48-42. In the final, the winning team’s standout performers included Hassan Ali, who scored 18 points, Daniyal Khan Marwat with 10 points, and Nabeel Ahmed Siddiqui, who also contributed 10 points. On the opposing side, Ghazanfar Ali led with 16 points, followed by Faqeer Muhammad with 12 points, and Aalian Ali, who added 10 points to the total. The match officials included referees Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf, while the technical roles were filled by Muhammad Zaid, Muhammad Moaz, Mumtaz Ahmed, and Naeem Ahmed. The special guest for the final was Additional Chief Secretary Interior Government of Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who presented cash prizes and other awards to the players. The event was graced by notable figures such as Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Murad Soni, Ijaz Qureshi, wrestler Sher Khan, Muhammad Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hamid Baloch, Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas, Faisal Ali Khan, Khurshid Alam, Nasir Hussain Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Ali, and other distinguished personalities. Hassan Ali was awarded the title of the tournament’s best player.

Looking ahead, the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with exhibition matches for both girls and boys, scheduled for 5 PM on August 14. Secretary of Environment Nabila Omar will be the chief guest, presenting awards to the participants.