Chinese envoy felicitate Pakistani nation on 77th Independence Day

KARACHI - The Acting Consul General of People’s Republic of China Zhang Hao, extending felicitations to Pakistani nation on 77th Independence Day on Tuesday vowed to gear up efforts for strengthening the bonds of friendship and strategic partnership between both the nations. The Chinese envoy, in his message on the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, conveyed on behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, sincerest congratulations to the Pakistani people both at home and abroad.

“Throughout these 77 years, Pakistan has demonstrated unwavering determination and diligent efforts, achieving remarkable progress and milestones in its nation-building and development endeavors,” he said and added, “Today, Pakistan stands as a pivotal force and a significant contributor to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the region and the global community.” He stated that China-Pakistan friendship has been forged through the test of time and remains steadfast. Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s successful visit to China, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to a higher standard of quality and to fostering a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in this new era, the CG observed.

Expressing eagerness on part of the Consulate General for collaborating closely with Pakistani counterparts, he vowed for redoubling their efforts to strengthen the bonds of friendship and the all-weather strategic partnership that exists between the two nations.

Zhang Hao prayed that the people of Pakistan continue to enjoy peace and prosperity and the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan flourish and prosper for generations to come.