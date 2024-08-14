Cleanliness drive continues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” programme launched by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) is in full swing in DI Khan City.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all the departments concerned to make effective measures to ensure complete implementation over the Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ programme so that the development in the district and provision of maximum relief to citizens could be ensured. On the direction of Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Ms Sarah Rehman, WSSC has started cleanliness in the six Union Councils of DIKhan city.

While talking to APP, The official of WSSC said, “We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city is a step towards achieving this goal.”

He said the WSSC alone could not achieve the goal of keeping the district clean. He said that the public participation in the efforts for clean was direly needed. He urged the people especially the shopkeepers to take active part in the campaign.

He said all resources would be used to make a city green and clean.