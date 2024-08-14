CM Murad orders timely completion of uplift projects, cleanliness of city

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called on the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the city’s 25 towns to expedite development projects and maintain cleanliness throughout the metropolis.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting at the CM House on Tuesday. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of leveraging elected local bodies, including union councils, towns, and the KMC, to serve the city’s residents effectively.

“We now have elected local bodies in place, and it is their responsibility to work within their domains to benefit the people and the city,” CM Shah stated.

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Minister for Planning & Development Nasir Shah, Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, and other senior officials.

Property Tax Survey Initiative: In response to a question about the ongoing Geographic Information System (GIS)--based door-to-door property tax survey, Minister Saeed Ghani informed the Chief Minister that bids had been received. The technical evaluation of these bids has been completed and shared with the World Bank for review. Once approved, financial bids are expected to be opened by the end of this month, with the project likely to be awarded by the second week of September.

Minister Nasir Shah further elaborated that the GIS-based Management Information System (MIS), along with a mobile application for the Urban Immovable Property Tax (UIPT) survey, is under an International Competitive Bidding (ICB) process in line with World Bank procurement regulations. He said that the project would commence as soon as the World Bank gives its nod.

CM Murad Ali Shah urged the Planning & Development and Local Government departments to expedite the property tax survey, emphasizing that increasing local bodies’ resources is crucial for the city’s planning and development.

Development Projects Across Karachi: The Chief Minister directed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to accelerate the formalities for six key development projects that have already received approval. These projects include the Rehabilitation of Shadab Football Ground, Block-11, FB Area, the Development of a Park & IT Centre in Shadman Town, the Rehabilitation of Baldia Stadium, Construction of Memon Goth Road, Construction of multi-purpose community centres in various union councils, Development of a community centre in Malir.

Mayor Wahab assured the CM that two of the community centre projects have been approved, with land acquisition issues for the remaining ones being resolved.

Focus on Cleanliness and Public Amenities: CM Shah also instructed the Local Government department to initiate development works across the 25 towns of Karachi. He noted that Rs10,430 million has been allocated for these projects under the Competitive and Liveable City of Karachi (CLICK) project.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining streets, roads, and public spaces, urging the towns to utilize Solid Waste Management services effectively. He also highlighted the need to repair or install streetlights across the city’s towns, ensuring that all public spaces are well-lit and safe.

“I want the streets and roads to be kept in good condition, with parks and public places well-developed, and streetlights functioning. It is essential for the well-being and safety of Karachi’s residents,” CM Shah directed.