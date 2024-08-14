CM Punjab personally visits Arshad Nadeem’s home in Mian Channu

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a special visit to the residence of Olympian Arshad Nadeem in the village of 101-15L near Mian Channu, extending her heartfelt congratulations to him and his family.

Upon her arrival, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was warmly welcomed by Arshad Nadeem and his family. She embraced Arshad’s mother, Ms. Razia Parveen, and spent significant time conversing with her. The Chief Minister also toured the house, meeting with the family and offering her congratulations for Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable Olympic achievement. During the visit, she took photos and selfies with the family to commemorate the occasion.

In recognition of his success, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presented Arshad Nadeem with a cheque for Rs 10 Crore and handed over the keys to a new Honda Civic car, adorned with the number plate “PAK 92.97.” She also honored his coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, with a check for Rs 5 million, acknowledging his significant role in Arshad’s success.

Expressing her admiration, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif remarked, “Arshad Nadeem has brought unprecedented joy to the nation.” Arshad Nadeem and his family expressed their profound honor and gratitude for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Reflecting on his Olympic journey, Arshad Nadeem shared his experiences and the efforts that led to his success with the Chief Minister. Last week, Arshad etched his name into history as he became the first person from Pakistan to win an individual Olympic Gold medal. He also ended the country’s 32-year medal drought.

The star athlete had an unwanted start to the Paris Olympics final as his first attempt was deemed “No Throw”. He, however, made an astounding recovery and fired in a massive 92.97m throw to surpass Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who threw farthest at 90.57 during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Chief Minister’s entourage included Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Amir Hayat Haraj, and Pir Aslam Bodla. Also present were the Chief Secretary, ACS South, AIG South, Secretary Sports, Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials.