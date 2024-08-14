Commissioner lauds UNICEF’s efforts for polio eradication

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi met with UNICEF’s representative in Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil, at his office. Milesia Korkum, Polio Team Lead of UNICEF in Pakistan, was also present. They discussed suggestions for making efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan more effectively.

The Commissioner appreciated UNICEF’s services for polio eradication and child education, thanked them for their cooperation and assistance programs for Pakistan’s national development priorities and children. He particularly praised UNICEF’s role and efforts in the fight against polio. He said that UNICEF and other global partners’ cooperation for polio eradication is exemplary. Dr. Shaukat Ali, UNICEF’s Team Lead for Polio Eradication in Sindh, was also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner briefed them on the Sindh government’s efforts and priorities for polio eradication in Pakistan. He said that the city administration is working together with the health department and global partners to eradicate polio from Karachi. He said that arrangements for the anti-polio campaign starting from August 15 have been finalised, and it is hoped that the campaign will be successful and the target of administering polio drops to children will be achieved.

He said that high-risk areas in Karachi have been identified, and it is planned to administer polio drops to children in these areas through priority actions. Every child will be vaccinated in the campaign, and community people and parents are being sought for assistance in vaccination. Special teams have been formed for vaccination, which will go door-to-door. The Commissioner said that hopefully, these efforts will soon bear fruit, and Pakistan will soon become a polio-free country.