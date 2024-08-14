Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner lauds UNICEF’s efforts for polio eradication

Commissioner lauds UNICEF’s efforts for polio eradication
Our Staff Reporter
August 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi met with UNICEF’s representative in Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil, at his office. Milesia Korkum, Polio Team Lead of UNICEF  in Pakistan, was also present. They discussed suggestions for making efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan more effectively.

The Commissioner appreciated UNICEF’s services for polio eradication and child education, thanked them for their cooperation and assistance programs for Pakistan’s national development priorities and children. He particularly praised UNICEF’s role and efforts in the fight against polio. He said that UNICEF and other global partners’ cooperation for polio eradication is exemplary. Dr. Shaukat Ali, UNICEF’s Team Lead for Polio Eradication in Sindh, was also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner briefed them on the Sindh government’s efforts and priorities for polio eradication in Pakistan. He said that the city administration is working together with the health department and global partners to eradicate polio from Karachi. He said that arrangements for the anti-polio campaign starting from August 15 have been finalised, and it is hoped that the campaign will be successful and the target of administering polio drops to children will be achieved.

Bangladesh court opens murder case against ex-premier Sheikh Hasina

He said that high-risk areas in Karachi have been identified, and it is planned to administer polio drops to children in these areas through priority actions. Every child will be vaccinated in the campaign, and community people and parents are being sought for assistance in vaccination. Special teams have been formed for vaccination, which will go door-to-door. The Commissioner said that hopefully, these efforts will soon bear fruit, and Pakistan will soon become a polio-free country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1723524468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024